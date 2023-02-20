Menu
NZ shares fall as Ryman completes capital raise bookbuild

Dan Brunskill
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
New Zealand shares fell as Ryman Healthcare completed its bookbuild and investors worried about cyclone damage and interest rate policy.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 248 points, or 2.1%, to 11,896.05. Turnover was $121 million.Ryman Healthcare drove much of the market weakness on Monday, as it completed the institutional component of its $902 million rights issue.Shares in the retirement village operator finished down 4.6% at $5.75, well below the $6 offer price, and traded as low as $5.60 during the day.Peter McIntyre, an investment advisor at...
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 20 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Feb 2023
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 20 Feb 2023

Markets

Accident Compensation Corporation opposes Pushpay offer

The top investor rarely comments on its investment plans but has made an expectation after multiple other investors asked for its view. 

Dan Brunskill 20 Feb 2023
Transport

Aussie courier acquisition delivers for Freightways

The courier and freight firm has been boosted by its purchase of Allied Express.

Brent Melville 20 Feb 2023