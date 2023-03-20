Menu
NZ stocks slump in line with global markets

Graham Skellern
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
New Zealand joined other Asia Pacific markets with a sharp fall of nearly 1.5%, as the latest banking developments and support failed to calm investors’ nerves. The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped gradually throughout the day and closed at 11,564.75, down 160.86 points or 1.37% – its biggest single-day fall in a month. The index is now only 0.8% for the year. There were 105 decliners and just 28 gainers over the whole market on light trading of 28.9 million share transactions worth $97.67m. David McConnochie, an investme...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 20 Mar 2023
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 20 Mar 2023
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 20 Mar 2023
Christchurch holding company eyes new retail bond
Infrastructure

Christchurch holding company eyes new retail bond

The five-year swap rate on which the bond would probably be based was recently at 4.56%.

Staff reporters 20 Mar 2023
Eroad seeks partner to accelerate North American expansion
Markets

Eroad seeks partner to accelerate North American expansion

Goldman Sachs is trying to find a US buddy for the Kiwi company.

Staff reporters 20 Mar 2023
NZX board pulls backing for Rob Hamilton as chair
Markets

NZX board pulls backing for Rob Hamilton as chair

Rob Hamilton is disappointed with the decision.

Staff reporters 20 Mar 2023
When the mirage of market value changes meets reality
Finance

Jenny Ruth: When the mirage of market value changes meets reality

Accounting rules don’t appear to be serving investors very well, boosting property companies' supposed “profits”.

Jenny Ruth 20 Mar 2023