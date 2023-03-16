Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX rebounds after rough start to day on bank fears

NZX rebounds after rough start to day on bank fears
Fears over Credit Suisse had investors on edge. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket’s nerves were soothed by a bumper profit from Fonterra and a new $1.6 billion takeover bid for Pushpay following another offshore banking scare and looming recession at home.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening on concerns about the outlook for Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse, with its share price falling 24%.But following the Fonterra and Pushpay news the index found a spring in its step, rebounding impressively from a midday low of 11,529.95 and closing with a gain of 81....
Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion
Infrastructure

Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion

A pumped hydro scheme at Lake Onslow was originally estimated at $4 billion.

Ian Llewellyn 11:55am
Economy

GDP decline worse than expected

Economists are divided about what the result means for the interest rate outlook.

Andy Fyers 11:26am
GDP decline worse than expected
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

More Markets

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 9:25am
NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters
Finance

NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters

Banking sector jitters continue to dominate global markets with all eyes on Credit Suisse Group. 

Rebecca Howard 8:35am
Briscoe to add two warehouses for online sales
Retail

Briscoe to add two warehouses for online sales

Briscoe Group doesn't want the fulfilment of online orders to affect its stores.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am