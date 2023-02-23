Menu
NZX sees full year earnings edge up 2.3%

Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
NZX Ltd says it maintained “solid earnings” through the churning seas of market cycles in its full financial year to Dec 31.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came to $36.6m, a 2.3% increase from the previous year and with the exclusion of acquisition costs.Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the full financial year was $14.2 million, down from $15m in the previous year. Board chair James Miller said the total value traded on NZX’s secondary markets fell 28.6% to $37.4 billion last year, t...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Adrian Orr appeared before the finance select committee after yesterday's OCR hike.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am