Outlook too cloudy for Air New Zealand guidance

The earnings of New Zealand's national airline are buffeted by a number of factors. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
Air New Zealand is refraining from providing earnings guidance for the current financial year, saying there are too many unknowns to make a firm prediction. In speech notes published ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s annual meeting in Wellington, chair Therese Walsh said corporate and domestic demand has softened in recent weeks, while remaining solid across most markets. Still, she said a number of factors may affect the national carrier’s demand and profitability, such as heightened international competition, volatile fu...
NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts
