Pacific Edge lifts tests volumes by 36%
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Pacific Edge’s test volumes rose by more than a third in the three months to December.The dual-listed Dunedin cancer diagnostics company provided the market with a trading update on the third quarter of the financial year saying its testing volumes rose by 36% compared to the same period the year prior.In the three months to the end of December, it processed 7,768 tests.That increase – over the 5,708 processed in the third quarter of the last financial year – was in line with the year-on-year growth rates the company achieved...
