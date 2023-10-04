Menu
Pacific Edge says it isn't out of the game in the US, it's at the midway point of the match

To be or not to be in Medicare? That's the question facing NZX-listed Pacific Edge. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
The head of listed cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge says its singular focus on the United States market is not a single point of failure. Pacific Edge’s share price has taken a hammering after it announced earlier this year it could lose access to the US Medicare system after Novitas – which administers Medicare – determined the Dunedin-based company’s products did not meet new thresholds for coverage under the US Social Security Act. On Monday, its shares were again buffeted by negative news when the US...
National vows to single out inflation
Economy

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Sport Analysis

Lightning strikes twice for Brent Impey.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ market flat as RBA hits the handbrake
Markets Market close

Investors await the RBNZ's monetary decision – will it mirror the RBA's move?

Ella Somers 03 Oct 2023
Sanitarium’s cereal standoff with The Warehouse crumbles
Retail

Sanitarium does not believe there's been a breach of the Commerce Act.

Ella Somers 03 Oct 2023
Cannasouth needs to raise capital
Markets

Demand is there for its medicinal cannabis products, but more money is required. 

Victoria Young 03 Oct 2023
Pacific Edge falls as NZ market sinks into the red
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge fell over 10% on Monday after the company’s latest update.

Ella Somers 02 Oct 2023