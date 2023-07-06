Menu
Pacific Edge share price jumps on Medicare coverage announcement

The jury is still out on Medicare coverage for Pacific Edge's cancer test. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Cancer diagnostic company Pacific Edge (PEB) saw its share price jump after trading resumed on Thursday morning following an announcement concerning coverage by US insurers.At midday, the share was trading at 21 cents, up 123.4%.In a market announcement on Thursday, the company said it welcomed a decision by Novitas and First Coast to delay the implementation of the local coverage determination (LCD) released in early June that would have seen Medicare coverage of Cxbladder cease in the US on 17 July 2023.Pacific Edge has spent years trying to...
RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel
Tourism

Four businesses are on the chopping block, including the Antarctic Centre.

Brent Melville 12:35pm
Bloomberg

Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July

Officials at the US central bank have all but committed to another rate hike this month.

Bloomberg 11:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 06, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
