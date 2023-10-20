Menu
Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel for Channel Infrastructure

A new future emerging for Marsden Point. (Image: Channel Infrastructure)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
Demand for petrol will all but disappear in the next 30 years in New Zealand, diesel consumption will take longer to fall, but aviation fuel demand will only continue to grow, according to an analysis released by Channel Infrastructure.“We see this as key to Channel’s future success,” the transport fuel importer’s chief executive, Rob Buchanan, said, unveiling a refreshed strategy after successfully closing the country’s only oil refinery at Marsden Point in April last year. It identified its pipeline bet...
Think carefully before sacking someone by Zoom
Opinion

It would be wise to conduct any disciplinary or termination process in person.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Finance

Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions

Thomas was the first person to be hauled before the new watchdog for the profession.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: Fletcher’s pipedream nothing but a Crane hangover

Fletcher's had to fight this battle more than once. Can it win it?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Infrastructure

International tension, high bond yields drives stocks lower
Markets Market close

By the close, the S&P/NZX50 index was at 11,135.58, down 85.90 points.

Staff reporters 19 Oct 2023
Tourism Holdings aims for $100m net profit by FY2026
Markets

Tourism Holdings has its sights set on a $100 million net profit in the 2026 financial year, largely through organic growth and merger synergies.The company reported underlying pro forma net profit of $77.1 million in the year to June 30 and statutory net profit of $49.9m. “While...

Staff reporters 19 Oct 2023
Scott Tech’s bet on big markets paying off
Markets

The company’s revenue grew 50% in both Europe and North America.

Ben Moore 19 Oct 2023