Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Positive day offshore leads strong revival of NZ sharemarket

Positive day offshore leads strong revival of NZ sharemarket
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
The leading energy and retirement stocks led a strong revival in the New Zealand sharemarket, up more than one percent, following a positive day offshore.The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily through the session and finished 158.41 points or 1.36% ahead at 11,771.27 – the biggest single-day rise in four months. There were 81 gainers and 53 decliners over the whole market on volume of 35.9m share transactions worth $116.42m.Investors became more confident as the banking situation settled in the United States. First Citizens Bank a...
Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management
Finance

Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management

New Zealand is likely to have a “job-rich recession”. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Company directors can't ignore environmental risks – Chapman Tripp

A legal opinion from Chapman Tripp says directors have a legal obligation to consider the risks from nature to their businesses.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Company directors can't ignore environmental risks – Chapman Tripp
Infrastructure

Union warns against Ports of Auckland review

Auckland council is gauging interest in an operating company/property company model with land-release timeframes.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Union warns against Ports of Auckland review

More Markets

Ryman’s turnaround is well under way: Forsyth Barr
Markets

Ryman’s turnaround is well under way: Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson expects a meaningful slowdown in debt build-up when Ryman reports its annual results.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Booster’s listed property fund pops cork over Marlborough vineyard uplift
Primary Sector

Booster’s listed property fund pops cork over Marlborough vineyard uplift

It appears as though Marlborough is in for a good vintage.

Staff reporters 28 Mar 2023
New CFO for Downer EDI
Markets

New CFO for Downer EDI

Malcolm Ashcroft will move from the Australian company, G8 Education.

Staff reporters 28 Mar 2023
Jarden drops Synlait 12-month share price target 9.2% on back of weak half-year results
Markets

Jarden drops Synlait 12-month share price target 9.2% on back of weak half-year results

High costs of doing business are holding back Synlait Milk, says Jarden.

Staff reporters 28 Mar 2023