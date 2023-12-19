Menu
'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search

Rob McLeod says board numbers can quickly dwindle and the company needs two more asap. (Image: Sanford)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Sanford chair Rob McLeod says he will “complete the job before he hands the baton over” and intends to preside over the listed fishing company’s recovery. On Monday, Sanford held its annual general meeting in Auckland after a period of turmoil during which directors Abbey Foote and Fiona Mackenzie exited. Foote called out “significant but minority” shareholder action for her departure, a comment understood to be aimed at iwi investor Ngāi Tahu Holdings. Ngāi Tahu Holdings had agitated against fo...
NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months
Economy

Exports to the United States are growing as China's appetite dims.

Paul McBeth 2:35pm
World Opinion

Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst

With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Finance

Hodgson resigns as Callaghan chair

Resignation follows damning auditor-general's report. 

Pattrick Smellie 9:00am
Australian company buys NZ funeral businesses
Markets Free

Propel has the second-largest share of the funeral service market in NZ and Australia.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:00pm
Ebos lifts stake in Asian device distributor Transmedic
Markets

The health products company has an option to go to full ownership. 

Staff reporters 11:00am
Proxy advisors turn NZ companies upside down and inside out
Markets

'That would be a hanging offence in Australia'

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 18 Dec 2023