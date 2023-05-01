Menu
Quiet start to NZ sharemarket's week, optimism for strong US earnings season

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 01 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a quiet start to the week, though clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson, a household name, continued to make strong gains.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a sharp morning fall but recovered in the afternoon to close at 12,002.97, down 16.86 points or 0.14%. The index traded between 11,933.44 and 12,019.84.There were 73 gainers and 61 decliners on the main board, with 39.69 million shares worth $110.96 million changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, an investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said the latest United Sta...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Simplicity beefs up allocation to unlisted NZ assets
Markets

Simplicity beefs up allocation to unlisted NZ assets

The fund manager's total target asset allocation to unlisted assets has lifted from 7.5% to about 10% of funds under management.

Rebecca Howard 9:40am
Cash-strapped Zoono seeks A$2.1m from rights issue
Markets

Cash-strapped Zoono seeks A$2.1m from rights issue

The New Zealand maker of antimicrobial hand and surface sanitisers says it needs to change direction.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
NZ sharemarket lifts after positive news from the US
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts after positive news from the US

The S&P/NZX 50 Index has now risen 4.6% for the year so far.

Graham Skellern 28 Apr 2023
NZME pares back OneRoof expectations
Markets

NZME pares back OneRoof expectations

NZME doesn't want to overspend in turning OneRoof into a profit centre. 

Paul McBeth 28 Apr 2023