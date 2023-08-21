Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings

Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings
(Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
Mercury Energy has reaped the benefits of record-breaking rainfall in its full-year 2023 results while bringing more wind generation on stream.The wet year meant record inflows, resulting in 5,209 gigawatt-hours (GWh)of hydro generation, 28% higher than usual. The company spilled more than 1,000 GWh worth of water during the year to keep lake levels within their consented operating limits.Overall, generation increased by 21% to more than nine terawatt-hours (TWh).Mercury is NZ’s largest electricity retailer by customer share and has ...
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits
Bloomberg

Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 3:14pm
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:32pm
Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

More Markets

Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins
Infrastructure

Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins

Demand for steel products is still soft.

Staff reporters 2:28pm
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Freightways sights still on Aussie, pushes NPAT up 7%
Markets

Freightways sights still on Aussie, pushes NPAT up 7%

Its express courier business wants to expand in Aussie, will pick up an ASX listing.

Staff reporters 10:37am
Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers
Finance

Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers

Bond investors will have some options in the coming weeks. 

Staff reporters 10:10am