Rakon board urged to gauge major shareholder appetite to sell

Rakon's Brent Robinson will play a key role in any deal. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
Rakon’s directors have been urged to test whether the high-tech components maker’s biggest shareholders are willing to sell to the mystery bidder before wasting any more time and money. The company’s board received an unsolicited non-binding offer from a “credible industry player” on Dec 7 to buy Rakon for $390.7 million, or $1.70 a share, almost three times the 61 cents price the shares closed at on Dec 6. The shares jumped when the proposal was made public and slipped 1.7% to $1.18 in late morning tradi...
US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option
Trevor McKewen: US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option

The push to use Auckland's Tank Farm for the national stadium is significant.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting

Manufacturing in NZ contracts for the ninth consecutive month.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:58am
Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting
Volpara bid underwhelming, hard to beat

Despite valuing Volpara at a 'mere' US$193m, the Korean bid is competitive.

Pattrick Smellie 11:48am
Volpara bid underwhelming, hard to beat

NZ sharemarket reaches 14 week high
NZ sharemarket reaches 14 week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,552.88, up 77.11 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 14 Dec 2023
Volpara recommends Korean takeover bid
Volpara recommends Korean takeover bid

A Korean firm using AI to detect cancers offers nearly $320m for Wellington-based Volpara.

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2023
Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue
Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 14 Dec 2023