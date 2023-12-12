Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Reverberations for Ebos in Chemist Warehouse reverse listing

Reverberations for Ebos in Chemist Warehouse reverse listing
Sigma shareholders might well ask themselves if they're paying too much. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
Discount pharmacist Chemist Warehouse’s reverse takeover of drugmaker Sigma Healthcare to build Australia’s biggest pharmacy group won’t immediately dent Ebos Group and may even offer some opportunities down the road. The discount pharmacist found its route onto the Australian securities exchange (ASX) via a reverse listing of Sigma, where Sigma will borrow A$1 billion (NZ$1.07b) from ANZ and National Australia Bank, give A$700m of that to the Chemist Warehouse shareholders and issue them shares equivalent to 85.8% of the...
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

The appetite to consider at least partial privatisations seems to be growing.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Politics

NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

Former National party leader Don Brash says NZ should not choose between the US and China.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash
Markets

Smartshares bond fund reduces Chinese exposure

'Not that uncommon' to see fund managers re-evaluate level of exposure.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Smartshares bond fund reduces Chinese exposure

More Markets

Smartshares bond fund reduces Chinese exposure
Markets

Smartshares bond fund reduces Chinese exposure

'Not that uncommon' to see fund managers re-evaluate level of exposure.

Staff reporters 5:00am
NZ sharemarket slips as Rakon shares rocket
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slips as Rakon shares rocket

Trading was light with $72.49m changing hands.

Graham Skellern 11 Dec 2023
Rakon share price rockets after takeover bid announced
Markets

Rakon share price rockets after takeover bid announced

Rakon was forced to announce the offer after some shareholders learned of it.

Ben Moore 11 Dec 2023
Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023