Rocket Lab earnings fall after launch 'anomaly'

Rocket Lab’s next launch, scheduled before the end of the third quarter, has been postponed. (Image: Rocket Lab))
Staff reporters
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
Rocket Lab has cut its third-quarter revenue from between US$73 million (NZ$122.7m) to US$77m to a US$66m-$68m range following its failed flight on Sept 19.The Nasdaq-listed firm also reduced its gross margin guidance from 21-23% to 18-20%.The company said it did not expect any material incremental expenses to be recognised in Q3 2023 as a result of the “anomaly”– the “anomaly” being the New Zealand-American company’s term for the fault that caused the failure of the Sept 19 “We Will Never Desert Y...
Labour fiscals out, National set for Friday release
Labour fiscals out, National set for Friday release

The stage is set for a showdown of fiscal plans by the week's end.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:48pm
FTC sues Amazon, alleging online marketplace monopoly

The lawsuit alleges Amazon used its size to squash any budding rivals. 

Roger Wallis 1:35pm
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
The waste firm taking over the South Island
The waste firm taking over the South Island

NZ's only listed waste firm plans to keep growing through acquisitions.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
NZ market down as investors press pause
NZ market down as investors press pause

Eroad's retail offer hasn’t been taken up in huge numbers.

Staff reporters 26 Sep 2023
Air NZ mulls an extra plane to cover engine repairs
Air NZ mulls an extra plane to cover engine repairs

Leasing a second Boeing 777-300 is an option to cover unexpected maintenance.

Pattrick Smellie 26 Sep 2023
Analysts take a wait and see stance on Synlait
Analysts take a wait and see stance on Synlait

Analysts debate whether the worst is over.

Rebecca Howard 26 Sep 2023