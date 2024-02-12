Menu
Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Ross Taylor, finished his innings? (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor could be set to fall on his sword and announce his resignation in tandem with the group’s half-year results announcement this Wednesday.In its request to the Australian securities exchange (ASX) for a trading halt on Monday, the dual-listed company notes it may have further “potential provisions and impairments” to include in its earnings forecast for the full year.The ASX statement, issued alongside a request to the NZ stock exchange (NZX), notes that it is possible – given...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest
RBNZ has done enough to curb inflation, banks say

BNZ, Kiwibank and ASB aren't as certain as the ANZ of another hike in the OCR.

Greg Hurrell 5:00pm
RBNZ has done enough to curb inflation, banks say

More bad news coming? Fletcher goes into trading halt
More bad news coming? Fletcher goes into trading halt

Fletcher says earnings guidance will differ.

Staff reporters 3:43pm
Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss
Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss

Financing costs and lower margins are driving the revision.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast
Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast

CEO Hurrell says Fonterra is well-placed to weather geopolitical uncertainty

Gregor Thompson 9:35am