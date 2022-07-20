See full details
Rua Bioscience CEO to step down in September

Rua Bioscience's chief executive Rob Mitchell will step down from his role in September. (Image: Rua Bioscience)
Rua Bioscience’s chief executive Rob Mitchell will step down from the role in September, after two and a half years in the job. Mitchell made the announcement in a statement to the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) this morning. The Gisborne-based pharmaceutical company’s chairman Trevor Burt said Mitchell had built on the company’s “solid foundations”, leading Rua through significant milestones and developing new strategic partnerships.“Under Rob’s leadership, Rua has gained the certifications...

