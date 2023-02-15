Menu
Ryman capital raising surprises market amidst earnings season

Ryman is to sell 180.5m new shares. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
Aged-care provider Ryman Healthcare surprised the market as it was getting into the flow of earnings season with the announcement of a $902 million capital raising.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose just 8.7 points, or 0.07%, to 12,083.12. Turnover was $172.1m.Ryman will sell 180.5m new shares, which will increase the shares on issue by more than a third. Investors will be entitled to buy one new share for every 2.81 shares held, priced at $5 per share, a 21.9% discount to Tuesday’s close at $6.40.“It’s certainly good news for the...
