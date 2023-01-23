Menu
Serko up as NZ market edges down

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Travel software provider Serko had a great day on the index, while New Zealand's broader market lost some of Friday’s gains.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 28.8 points, or 0.24%, to 11,948.72. Turnover was a light $61.6 million.Serko’s share price jumped over 11% this morning on the news that it had seen stronger-than-expected revenue performance. The stock ended the day up 8.7% to $2.25.The travel software provider upgraded its revenue guidance for the current financial year thanks to the solid trading results through the traditi...
Finance

'Notable dip' in home lending appetite

Mortgage demand dropped 27.4% in the December quarter.

Staff reporters 3:07pm
Primary Sector

West Coast sand bound for Asia

Westland Mineral Sands plans to export one million tonnes of HMC a year.

Oliver Lewis 2:10pm
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm

More Markets

Energy

Genesis Energy reduces emissions and grows customers

The energy company saw favourable conditions in the second quarter.

Staff reporters 12:15pm
Finance

Primary Sector

Synlait reports continued improvements on emissions reduction

The dairy company published its sustainability report this morning.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Primary Sector

TradeWindow signs deal with Silver Fern Farms

The deal is effective immediately.

Staff reporters 9:30am