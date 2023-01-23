Serko up as NZ market edges down

(Image: Getty)

Travel software provider Serko had a great day on the index, while New Zealand's broader market lost some of Friday’s gains.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 28.8 points, or 0.24%, to 11,948.72. Turnover was a light $61.6 million.Serko’s share price jumped over 11% this morning on the news that it had seen stronger-than-expected revenue performance. The stock ended the day up 8.7% to $2.25.The travel software provider upgraded its revenue guidance for the current financial year thanks to the solid trading results through the traditi...