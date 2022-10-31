See full details
Shareholders accuse Pushpay board of ‘waving the white flag’

Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Pushpay has dominated the large and mega church market, but has been struggling to win market share among smaller churches. (Photo: Pushpay)
Fund managers invested in Pushpay Holdings are unhappy with a board-endorsed takeover offer, which they believe undervalues the church software company. Late on Friday night, the board of directors recommended shareholders accept a takeover offer of $1.34 per share, a 13% premium to its previous closing price.The bid from private equity firms BGH Capital and Sixth Street values the company at more than $1.5 billion but falls in the lower end of Pushpay’s historical trading range and similar transactions.Multiple shareholders told Bus...

