Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade
Chair Michael Stiassny says the company is delighted with what it has been able to do around improving costs. (Image: LinkedIn)
A second profit upgrade in just over two months has driven up the share price of used car dealership group 2 Cheap Cars.2 Cheap Cars’ share price jumped as high as 36% to 68 cents by Friday afternoon after the company told the market it was expecting its profit to “likely exceed” the top end of its previous July guidance for the 2024 financial year, due to strong trading.Its net profit for the 2024 financial year was revised in July from between $3.8 million and $4.2m, to being expected to come to between $4.2m and $5m.On Frid...
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Policy

Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 12:25pm
Primary Sector

NZ joint venture invests $4.1m in US startup to reduce farm methane

AgriZeroNZ is searching the world for solutions to reduce emissions on NZ farms.

Staff reporters 11:44am
Markets

Strong trading was a result of the company's "sharp focus".

Staff reporters 9:32am
Markets

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets

The restaurant chain plans to rebuild its Middle East operations.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

It would cut the number of directors from 11 to 9.

Staff reporters 07 Sep 2023