Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Shares in Restaurant Brands fall 10% as inflation bites into second-quarter sales

Shares in Restaurant Brands fall 10% as inflation bites into second-quarter sales
Restaurant Brands said sales for the second quarter to June went up 7.1%. (Image: KFC)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
Shares in Restaurant Brands (RBD) fell more than 10% in mid-afternoon trading on Monday, with investors unhappy that the fast food company’s price rises hadn’t been sufficient to cover inflationary cost increases.The company's share price fell 5.5% to $6.03 after the market opened and was down 10.7% by mid-afternoon.Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith said cost pressures had been dogging Restaurant Brands for some time.He told BusinessDesk the company had flagged a while back that it was looking to put through price rises...
NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,934.24, down 8.96 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

Administrators hope for better outcome than liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 6:25pm
Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration
Primary Sector

Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 3:15pm
Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

More Markets

NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,934.24, down 8.96 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Forbar picks its listed real estate winners
Property

Forbar picks its listed real estate winners

Winton is in the mix, on the prospect of residential market turnaround.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Wary investors keep the NZ sharemarket flat
Markets Market close

Wary investors keep the NZ sharemarket flat

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,943.2, up 6.58 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 04 Aug 2023
Cannasouth looks to ASX listing, access to Aussie money
Markets

Cannasouth looks to ASX listing, access to Aussie money

Australian investors are "more accustomed" to investments in early-stage businesses. 

Staff reporters 04 Aug 2023