Skellerup shares dive while delivering record first-half

(Image: Supplied)

Rubber goods manufacturer Skellerup announced a positive first-half result, but its share price still fell as investors expected more from the company.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 74.6 points, or 0.6%, to 12,083.12. Turnover was $101.2 million.Skellerup’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) were up 3% to $33.5m for the six months ended December while net profit fell 1% to $23m.Jarden wealth management director Greg Main said the rubber company was a strong performer and had done well.The result was a good reflection on the company, h...