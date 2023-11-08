Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Skellerup versus the biggest global proxy advisor

Skellerup versus the biggest global proxy advisor
Institutional Shareholder Services says Skellerup boss David Mair's "substantial" pay rise "could be seen as excessive". (Image: Skellerup)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Skellerup is at the centre of a corporate governance stoush, with a global institutional advisor raising concerns over uncapped bonuses for its chief executive and his “substantial” pay rise and the independence of its board. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) issued a report to its client shareholders before Skellerup held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Oct 25. ISS operates as a proxy house and institutional advisor, giving its shareholder clients, such as Kiwi Wealth and the New Zealand Super Fund, advice on v...
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India

Nearly a quarter of big organisations reducing costs did so via staff cuts, says survey.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:45pm
Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India
Cars

EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

More Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Vulcan Steel reports ‘variable’ trading in first quarter of FY24
Markets

Vulcan Steel reports ‘variable’ trading in first quarter of FY24

There are “early signs” of stabilising sales volumes, though.

Staff reporters 10:10am
NZSA to vote against Colonial Motor Company’s proposed resolutions at AGM
Markets

NZSA to vote against Colonial Motor Company’s proposed resolutions at AGM

The association said the decision 'does not bring us joy'.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM
Finance

Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM

The meeting will be held on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am