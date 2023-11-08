Menu
Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'

Sky Network Television CEO Sophie Moloney and chair Philip Bowman believe the company has a good story to tell the market. (Image: Sky TV)
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
One Sky Network Television shareholder said they had lost $10,000 after investing $15,000 in the company and asked its board about its “share price skydive”. Another, Coralie van Camp, said she bought shares at $6.09; she, too, had watched the shares “dive”. “I feel like they’re setting us up for a low-ball takeover,” Van Camp said. Sky’s board fielded a number of questions about the New Zealand stock exchange-listed (NZX) company’s well-publicised languishing share price at i...
NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,151.3, down 72.56 points or 0.65%

Graham Skellern 08 Nov 2023
Lobbying firm shuffles right

A centre-right commentator will now head Capital's government relations efforts.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,151.3, down 72.56 points or 0.65%

Graham Skellern 08 Nov 2023
Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period

Investment includes $327m to reach new rural premises and improve resilience.

Ben Moore 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel reports ‘variable’ trading in first quarter of FY24

There are “early signs” of stabilising sales volumes, though.

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023