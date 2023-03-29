Sky TV to lay off 170 NZ staff in offshoring move

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney. (Image: Sky TV)

Sky TV has confirmed plans to axe 170 jobs in New Zealand and outsource many of its technology, content operations and customer service roles overseas.The satellite broadcaster will cut 90 jobs in its NZ-based technology and content teams and outsource the roles to India’s Tata Consultancy Services.A further 80 jobs will go in the group’s NZ customer service team, to be outsourced to Australian company Probe CX, which operates customer service centres in the Philippines.A consultation process on the job cuts was launched last month....