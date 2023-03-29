Menu
Sky TV to lay off 170 NZ staff in offshoring move

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney. (Image: Sky TV)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
Sky TV has confirmed plans to axe 170 jobs in New Zealand and outsource many of its technology, content operations and customer service roles overseas.The satellite broadcaster will cut 90 jobs in its NZ-based technology and content teams and outsource the roles to India’s Tata Consultancy Services.A further 80 jobs will go in the group’s NZ customer service team, to be outsourced to Australian company Probe CX, which operates customer service centres in the Philippines.A consultation process on the job cuts was launched last month....
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

Freightways declares one-off costs

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer admits he treated complainant 'badly'

Murray Tingey denied threatening to ruin the complainant’s career.

Riley Kennedy 1:23pm
Politics

Government announces new waste strategy

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:05pm
Vanguard censured for failing to disclose tobacco fines
Policy

Vanguard censured for failing to disclose tobacco fines

An Australian regulator fined Vanguard A$39,960.

Staff reporters 10:52am
Spark sets 3G shutdown timeframe
Markets

Spark sets 3G shutdown timeframe

By the end of 2025, phones that rely on Spark's 3G network will have to be replaced.

Ben Moore 10:30am
MetroGlass says Aussie unit to deliver A$6m Ebit
Markets

MetroGlass says Aussie unit to deliver A$6m Ebit

MetroGlass said it still expects group earnings before interest and tax between $11m and $12m for the year ending this month.

Staff reporters 9:47am