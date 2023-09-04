Menu
SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat

(Image: SkyCity)
Brent Melville
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
SkyCity Entertainment shares shed 16.4%, dropping to A$1.815 in the first hour of trade on the Australian securities exchange after the New Zealand regulator said it had applied to the NZ Gambling Commission to suspend SkyCity’s NZ gambling licence,Shares on the New Zealand exchange plummeted 16.31%, to trade at $1.95 early Monday afternoon.The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) advised the hotel and casino operator it had applied to the commission to suspend licences across its Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown casinos “in the ra...
Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory
Law & Regulation

Critics say some retailers have shown contempt for the consumer guidelines.

Ian Llewellyn 1:18pm
Bloomberg

Slowing inflation suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia may have reached terminal rate.

Bloomberg 11:20am
Finance

Rural Equities to resume paying dividend

It hasn't paid a dividend since 2021.

Riley Kennedy 11:10am
SkyCity paid Macquarie-owned entity $13m in the past year for car park compo
Markets

The dispute will go to trial later this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Auckland airport a bright note in a dull day on the NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,528.73, down 25.75 points or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 01 Sep 2023
Auckland council sold 7% of its Auckland airport shares overnight
Markets

After months of debate and consulting, Auckland council finally sold its 7% shareholding in Auckland airport overnight.Auckland council has confirmed the partial sell-down of Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) shares, as signalled in its budgetThe sale of shares, at an...

Staff reporters 01 Sep 2023
A bleak August for the sharemarket ends on a slight uplift
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,554.48, up 33.36 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 31 Aug 2023