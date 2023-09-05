Menu
SkyCity: the most expensive complaint in NZ history?

SkyCity Queenstown. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
A market reaction that saw SkyCity Entertainment slice $236 million from its New Zealand market capitalisation on Monday was sparked by a 2017 complaint by one SkyCity Auckland customer who gambled at the casino over a three-and-a-half period to early 2021.That prompted the secretary of the department of internal affairs (DIA) the regulator of the gambling sector in New Zealand, to apply to the gambling commission to temporarily stand down SkyCity's gaming licence at its Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown properties.The share price...
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"

Act says Callaghan Innovation is nothing more than a bureaucratic money-go-round.

Greg Hurrell 12:05pm
'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal

Officials raised concerns and warned against prematurely announcing a preferred option.

Oliver Lewis 11:44am
'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 11:38am
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Auckland airport's chief infrastructure officer leaves
Auckland airport's chief infrastructure officer leaves

André Lovatt is resigning after five years on the job.

Staff reporters 9:27am
No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings
No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings

The crystal ball has – helpfully – remained remarkably murky.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Winton’s grand design for rich boomers
Winton’s grand design for rich boomers

Company is targeting “at least” another five sites over the next few years.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Third carbon auction this year set to fail
Third carbon auction this year set to fail

Someone will have to spend near $1b for this week's carbon auction to clear.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am