Smaller grocery retailers ‘absolutely need help’ from govt – Supie

Employee numbers grew from 50 at the start of the year to 150. (Image: Supie)
Ella Somers
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
The founder of grocery startup Supie says she never thought the government would take steps to change the supermarket space, but the sector desperately needs it if New Zealand’s duopoly-controlled grocery sector is ever going to change.“What I've seen in the market now that we've been trading for two and a bit years is we absolutely need help,” Sarah Balle told BusinessDesk. “We need a New Zealand-born solution that really understands the NZ market, logistics, supply chain, and supporting NZ food producers.&rdquo...
QuiznessDesk, Friday October 13, 2023
The Quiz Free

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building extends trading halt

Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.

Staff reporters 8:57am
Economy

The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

Actual food prices fell 0.4% on the month in September.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Auckland airport's CFO moving to Datacom
Markets

September passenger numbers at Auckland airport up 26% from the same time last year.

Staff reporters 9:45am
Infrastructure

Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.

Staff reporters 8:57am
Pipe uncertainty to weigh on Fletcher
Markets

A major Perth builder says it's a A$1.9 billion problem. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Gentrack's software offers off-peak promise
Markets

Jarden and Milford like what they see from utility software firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am