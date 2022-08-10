See full details
Spark repays $15.7m it mischarged customers

Staff reporters
Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Telecommunications company Spark has had to refund nearly 113,000 customers more than $15 million after they were charged for a wire maintenance service they didn’t need or couldn't use or benefit from.The Commerce Commission said it began investigating the phone company in 2020 after a customer complaint.Spark has provided the regulator with enforceable undertakings that committed it to refund all affected customers and it has already refunded about $15m with a remaining $348,757.92 still to be refunded to 4,921 customers.Between 201...

Primary Sector
A2 Milk sinks 11% as FDA defers new approvals
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

The FDA is deferring any further review at this time of all pending applications, according to A2 Milk. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

The wettest month on record has passed, so it's time to enjoy your daily quiz while basking in the sunlight. 

Technology
Google Cloud commits to launching NZ region
Ben Moore | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Google Cloud said the region will have three zones but is coy on when and where, saying it will “share more details soon”.

A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

