State probe of SkyCity Adelaide on hold

Staff reporters
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
SkyCity Entertainment said the South Australian regulator has put its review of the Adelaide casino on hold pending the outcome of legal action brought by the federal anti-money laundering regulator.The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) filed a statement of claim against SkyCity Adelaide in December alleging it allowed money laundering of more than A$4 billion (NZ$4.3b) by high rollers and lacked the proper processes, systems and controls to identify and stop money laundering.Consumer and Business Services, the South...
Finance

Tech company Protempo put into receivership

McGrathNicol was appointed receiver on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 2:38pm
Energy

Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis Energy is on track to open its first large grid-scale solar farm next year.

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Markets Free

NZX pays tribute to David Wale

David Wale was one of the "Jarden Boys".

Staff reporters 1:10pm