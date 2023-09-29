Menu
Steel & Tube confident it can take on ‘challenging’ economic cycle

Steel & Tube holds its AGM (Image: Steel & Tube)
Staff reporters
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
Steel & Tube says it’s well-positioned to take on the challenging economic cycle ahead in the 2024 financial year.The company told shareholders at its annual meeting on Friday that the recessionary environment would continue into the first half of its 2024 financial period but expected it to ease in the second half.Shareholders were told a healthy pipeline of infrastructure and commercial projects was in place, and manufacturing remained steady.Thanks to the firm’s “significant” exposure to climate resilience, infras...
Sharemarket rises on quarter-end buying
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 ended 118.40 points, or 1.06%, higher at 11,296.43.

Staff reporters 6:08pm
Property

Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire

The Heineken subsidiary has struck a deal for the landmark pub.

Brent Melville 3:25pm
Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt

National is sticking with its previously announced tax package.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
