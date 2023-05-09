Menu
Stormy weather dampens uncertain NZ sharemarket

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 09 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had another uncertain day – just like the effect of Auckland weather – and Tourism Holdings plunged nearly 10% on a cautious trading outlook.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell early and stayed that way to close at 11,889.61, down 52.87 points or 0.44%.There were 84 decliners and 41 gainers over the whole market on volumes of 34.46 million share transactions worth $131.48m.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said it was a mixed day on the market. “To be honest, in Auckland, the...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Markets

A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 10:03am
Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast
Markets

The rental RV operator has bounced back from its covid blues. 

Staff reporters 9:20am
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
'It’s like a marriage': Air NZ’s Foran and Walsh on how the CEO and chair work together
Markets

Greg Foran and Therese Walsh built a good CEO and chair relationship at a time of crisis.

Ella Somers 5:00am