Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall

Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall
Suncorp NZ chief executive Jimmy Higgins says the company is weathering the weather. (Image: Suncorp)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Despite Suncorp New Zealand’s full-year net profit for 2023 falling by a third due to extreme weather events, its chief executive says the insurer is still in a “healthy position”.Suncorp NZ’s net profit for the 12 months ended June 30 fell by 30.3% to $115 million versus $165m in the prior period.General insurance profit after tax sank 56.7% to $65m, also due to the North Island severe weather events.Suncorp NZ chief executive Jimmy Higgins attributed the profit plunge to the impact of natural hazards in the insurer&rsq...
Economy

Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

The central bank still has a long road ahead of it says Westpac.

Rebecca Howard 4:35pm
Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey
Markets

Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

Strong margins and revenue are matched by increasing op-ex.

Ben Moore 4:30pm
Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe
Retail

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

Net profit for the half is expected to be $42m – lower than last year's $45.6m.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm