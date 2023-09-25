Menu
Synlait reports net loss in challenging year
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
Synlait Milk reported a full year net loss of $4.3 million in what it said was an “extremely challenging” year. The full year net loss for the 12 months to July 31 compared with a net profit of $38.5m in the prior year. The result was in line with guidance because it had indicated it would report somewhere between a net loss of $5m and a net profit of $5m. The year was “highly challenging for Synlait with material reductions in customer demand, CO2 shortages, extreme weather events, the covd-19 pandemi...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 25, 2023
Forsyth Barr keeps 'outperform' rating for KMD Brands

There were a few “bright spots” in KMD Brands’ full-year earnings, Forbarr said.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Dileepa Fonseka: Shortland St and the frustration of a nation

For years Shortland Street hospital has reflected the sense of where we are as a country.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
PBL fights on in AFT Pascomer battle

There's still more at stake in the tussle over the commercially undeveloped drug.

Staff reporters 11:09am
AustralianSuper ups SkyCity stake

SkyCity's share price plunge has been a buying opportunity.

Staff reporters 9:00am
Forsyth Barr keeps 'outperform' rating for KMD Brands

There were a few “bright spots” in KMD Brands’ full-year earnings, Forbarr said.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Late surge lifts NZ sharemarket into positive territory

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index ended 53.88 points or 0.48% higher at 11,372.62.

Staff reporters 22 Sep 2023