The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

Tina from Turners with group chief executive Todd Hunter. (Image: Turners)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
An upbeat ad campaign to convince New Zealanders to sell their cars to Turners has boosted vehicle sales for the New Zealand stock exchange-listed firm, as it gets closer to breaking into the NZX50 and $50 million profit before tax. Turners Automotive told the NZX this morning it was heading for a record half-year result for the six months to September 30, predicting profit before tax of “at least” $25 million. Turners Automotive group chief executive Todd Hunter said its now-infamous Tina from Turners' advertising cam...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
World

Oil prices, defence stocks rise as Israel-Hamas conflict rattles markets

Havens like gold and global bonds jump; airline stocks slide.

The Wall Street Journal 1:00pm
Markets

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'

Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Property

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b

The datacentre company has also beefed up its expansion plans.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023