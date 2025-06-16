Menu
Tourism Holdings executive director teams up with private equity for takeover bid

A consortium has offered to take over THL at a 57.5% premium. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 16 Jun 2025
An executive director of Tourism Holdings has joined forces with Australian private equity and launched a takeover bid.Tourism Holdings (THL) told the market on Monday that it had received an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal from a consortium comprising BGH Capital and the family interests of Luke and Karl Trouchet.As executive director of the company, Luke Trouchet has taken a leave of absence and removed himself from all discussions on the proposal.Melbourne-based BGH Capital's portfolio includes Australia's...
