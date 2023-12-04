Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Tower announces ‘prudent’ strategic review

Tower announces ‘prudent’ strategic review
Tower chair Michael Stiassny. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Insurer Tower is strategically reviewing its ownership structure to boost its value for shareholders and “optimise its capital structure”.The review is being supported by giant shareholder Bain Capital, which has a 20% stake in the insurer, and Tower has also engaged Goldman Sachs New Zealand as financial adviser to assist with the  review.Chair Michael Stiassny told the market on Monday that Tower was committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders, and the insurer believed that a “thoroug...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023