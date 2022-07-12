See full details
Trade Window announces $10m capital raise: 'The time for digital trade is now'
Chief executive AJ Smith said Trade Window needed to move fast to take advantage of the customers demand for improved supply chains. (Photo: Trade Window)
Import and export software company Trade Window has entered a trading halt as it begins a $10 million capital raise to fund an acquisition and further development of its products. The early-stage listed company plans to raise $9m in a private placement to institutional investors and another $1m from existing shareholders in a share purchase plan. New shares will be offered in the placement at 70 cents, which is a 31% discount from Monday’s closing price of $1.01. The purchase plan shares will be sold at the placement price,...

