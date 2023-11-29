Menu
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith.
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Customs and freight forwarding software firm TradeWindow is moving to cut its cash burn from $1 million a month this financial year to below $200,000 a month as it battles adverse capital market conditions and a failed investment deal.The Auckland-based company announced it was slashing headcount by 40% to a total of 48, on top of earlier announced reductions that mainly affect its research and development activities.Directors and senior management are to take temporary salary reductions, with the company reporting strong growth in recurri...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

Forsyth Barr values the asset at $500m to $700m.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

New Zealand’s largest listed retirement company cited the “challenging” housing market in declaring net profit down 4% and downgrading its profit outlook.Ryman Healthcare’s reported net profit after tax fell 4% from $193 million a year ago to $186.7m for the six months to Sept 30...

Staff reporters 10:10am
Primary Sector

Forsyth Barr values the asset at $500m to $700m.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Retail shareholders' group says vote against. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Markets

Shareholder nomination of Skellerup chair shows it has more than one influential investor.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am