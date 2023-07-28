Menu
US contractor upholds Pacific Edge's Medicare ban

Pacific Edge has had a fresh blow to its hopes for access to the US Medicare market for Cxbladder diagnostic tests. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
Pacific Edge’s flagship Cxbladder cancer testing has been deemed as “not considered medically reasonable and necessary” by the company’s United States Medicare administrator. The statement is in a new proposed Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for Medicare and is a fresh blow for the company’s hopes to quickly regain long-term access to the Medicare system for its bladder cancer tests.Medicare is Pacific Edge’s largest customer.The new LCD was released overnight New Zealand time by Novitas, Pacific Edge...
Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld
Law & Regulation

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 4:01pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Bloomberg

Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

Prosecutors allege Trump and two of his employees tried to delete security footage.

Bloomberg 1:15pm
Reality bites for Mainfreight as first quarter pre-tax profits down 43%
Markets

Transport and logistics company will trim overheads and trim sea and air freight rates.

Brent Melville 8:45am
NZX flat as major companies issue warnings
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,954.11, up 0.625 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 27 Jul 2023
Pacific Edge AGM lays out survival plans after major Medicare setback
Markets

Pacific Edge is grappling with the potential loss of access to US Medicare.

Greg Hurrell 27 Jul 2023
Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up
Property

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 27 Jul 2023