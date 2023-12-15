Menu
Volpara bid underwhelming but hard to beat: Bell Potter

Volpara has developed a breast cancer detection system. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
The bid by South Korean firm Lunit to take over fast-growing Wellington medical AI provider Volpara Technologies at A$1.15 (NZ$1.124) a share is no more than “good enough”, but is unlikely to be beaten, says Sydney broking house Bell Potter.Pitched at a 47.4% premium to Australian securties exchange-listed (ASX) Volpara’s closing price on Dec 13, the offer values the company, which is on the cusp of profitability after more than seven years as a publicly listed company, at a “mere US$193 million [NZ$311m]”.How...
US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option
Opinion

The push to use Auckland's Tank Farm for the national stadium is significant.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Economy Free

Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting

Manufacturing in NZ contracts for the ninth consecutive month.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:58am
Markets

Rakon board urged to gauge major shareholder appetite to sell

Rakon minorities don't want the board to waste time or money.

Paul McBeth 11:50am
Markets

Rakon minorities don't want the board to waste time or money.

Paul McBeth 11:50am
NZ sharemarket reaches 14 week high
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,552.88, up 77.11 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 14 Dec 2023
Volpara recommends Korean takeover bid
Markets

A Korean firm using AI to detect cancers offers nearly $320m for Wellington-based Volpara.

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2023
Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue
Infrastructure

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 14 Dec 2023