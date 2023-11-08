Menu
Vulcan Steel reports ‘variable’ trading in first quarter of FY24

(Image: Vulcan Steel)
Staff reporters
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel announced ahead of its annual meeting on Wednesday that a weaker international economic environment has resulted in lower metal-product prices. However, the steel and metal distributor told the market on Wednesday morning that sales volumes were showing “early signs” of stabilising in the first four months of trading in its 2024 financial year, which runs to June 30. “The lead activity indicators for New Zealand suggest some recovery in 2H FY24, although this could remain tepid,” the company said.Chief...
