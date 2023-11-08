Menu
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Vulcan’s NZ volumes in October were “adversely impacted” by the general election. (Image: Vulcan)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Dual-listed steel and metal distributor Vulcan Steel said at its annual meeting on Wednesday that election uncertainty reduced its business during October.Chief executive and managing director Rhys Jones told shareholders that Vulcan’s New Zealand volumes in October were “adversely impacted” by the general election.Talking to BusinessDesk after the AGM, Jones said October had been “a bit of an anomaly” – but it wasn’t the first time election uncertainty had hit the distributor’s business.“On...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,151.3, down 72.56 points or 0.65%

Graham Skellern 08 Nov 2023
Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'

Prices are up, a partnership with Uber delivered, it has a new box. Will its shares rise?

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Lobbying firm shuffles right

A centre-right commentator will now head Capital's government relations efforts.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Nov 2023
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,151.3, down 72.56 points or 0.65%

Graham Skellern 08 Nov 2023
Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period
Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period

Investment includes $327m to reach new rural premises and improve resilience.

Ben Moore 08 Nov 2023
Prices are up, a partnership with Uber delivered, it has a new box. Will its shares rise?

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel reports ‘variable’ trading in first quarter of FY24
Vulcan Steel reports ‘variable’ trading in first quarter of FY24

There are “early signs” of stabilising sales volumes, though.

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023