Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower

Electricity companies shares went backwards. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
Weakness in the big power companies helped drive the sharemarket lower while investors took to the sidelines in the leadup to the release of key United States labour data for September.The S&P/NZX50 index ended down 22.07 points, or 0.2% at 11,287.03 – well off its low for the day but still failing to build on Thursday’s 74-point rally.Turnover was very light at $65.4 million, and there were 58 gains and 68 falls on the main board.Harbour Asset Management portfolio manager Shane Solly said the market over the week had been on th...
Auckland's $2b flood relief deal
Infrastructure

Insured homeowners of condemned houses will get 95% of market value.

Staff reporters 6:10pm
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 2:50pm
Air NZ extends pandemic credits for sixth time to 2026
Markets

The airline’s CFO says $200 million in covid credits still remain.

Staff reporters 11:58am
Why A2 Milk's strike at Synlait exclusivity deal could be 'strategy move'
Primary Sector

Milk marketer maintains it doesn't want out of deal with NZX-listed milk manufacturer.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises US Treasury yields drop
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 index gained 74.05 points or 0.66% to 11,309.10.

Staff reporters 05 Oct 2023
ERoad underwriters emerging
Markets

Last month's $50m capital raise was weakly supported.

Staff reporters 05 Oct 2023