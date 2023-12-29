Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

What the wealthy will do with their money in 2024

What the wealthy will do with their money in 2024
Many high-net-worth individuals are looking to help their kids, whether it be supporting them to buy houses or pay off the mortgage. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 29 Dec 2023
The wealthy’s bank of mum and dad is open for business.  Milford’s head of private wealth Philip Morgan Rees says New Zealand’s wealthy investors have been hunkered down, weathering the poor economic climate and rising interest rates. Those interest rates have been the big economic story of 2023 and will again be looming large in wealthy investors’ minds in 2024.Frank Knight's global wealth report for 2023 found the aggregate wealth of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, someone with a net worth of US$30...
Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick
Transport

Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick

There are a few more shopping days left.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Economy

Best of BusinessDesk: Mega-rich investor spends big in NZ

Pure chance brought him to our shores. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: Mega-rich investor spends big in NZ
Finance

Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam

NZ faces tough competition making inroads into this fast-growing Asian economy.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam

More Markets

NZ sharemarket looking to end the year up
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket looking to end the year up

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,768.68, up 90.25 points or 0.77%.

Graham Skellern 28 Dec 2023
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Retail Free

Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 28 Dec 2023
NZ sharemarket follows international Santa rally
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket follows international Santa rally

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,678.43, up 44 points or 0.4%.

Graham Skellern 27 Dec 2023
Gentrack block trade attracts Regal interest
Markets

Gentrack block trade attracts Regal interest

Dutch investor Swann Hill doubled its money in Gentrack. 

Paul McBeth 27 Dec 2023