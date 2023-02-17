Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Wholesale interest rates overpriced after Cyclone Gabrielle, Kiwibank says

Wholesale interest rates overpriced after Cyclone Gabrielle, Kiwibank says
Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr believes the central bank should not raise rates while cyclone damage is still being assessed. (Image: Kiwibank)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Kiwibank economists say wholesale interest rates are overpriced as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may rein in next week's rate hikes due to cyclone damage.The Reserve Bank monetary policy committee has been meeting since Monday as it thrashes out how to set the official cash rate (OCR) next Wednesday.Since the committee first began deliberations, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused serious damage to parts of the North Island, prompting Kiwibank economists to call for a pause to rate hikes.In a note released on Thursday afternoon, the econo...
Environment

Predator Free 2050 too narrowly focused

Too many pest species, including deer, pigs and goats, are being ignored.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Media

A fantastic creative vein runs through NZ

The CEO of global ad agency TBWA says NZ creatives punch above their weight.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Analysts said Contact’s mass market tariff has increased on average by 10% in the three months from November 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Markets

Markets Market close

Skellerup shares dive while delivering record first-half

Skellerup is achieving A’s in terms of performance – but investors want it to aim for an A+.

Ella Somers 16 Feb 2023
Markets

Green Cross Health in talks to sell community health unit

The in-home health unit has the company's skinniest margins.

Staff reporters 16 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 16 Feb 2023
Markets Market close

Ryman capital raising surprises market

Ryman Healthcare wants to raise $902m.

Ella Somers 15 Feb 2023