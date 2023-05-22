Menu
Winter chill over My Food Bag earnings and staff cuts

My Food Bag's chair Tony Carter, left, and CEO Mark Winter. (Image: My Food Bag)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 22 May 2023
My Food Bag chief executive Mark Winter says he’s “almost given up” trying to guess which direction the company’s share price is going to head as investors react to market news.The meal-kit company's share price has been belted in recent times, falling more than 72% in the past 12 months, from 72.2 cents to 18.5 cents as of Friday.The shares first opened trading on the NZX at $1.76 on March 5, 2021, which was down 5% on the initial public offer price of $1.85.Mark Winter has been at My Food Bag since early 2019 &ndas...
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
More Markets

Markets

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth
Infrastructure

Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 10:10am
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
Property

Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss

The company lifted net rental income by 14%.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?
Markets

Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?

Electricity market not perfect but evolution not intervention needed says EA.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am