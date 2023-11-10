Menu
Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts

Xero boss Sukhinder Singh Cassidy said Xero will need to be smarter at getting subscribers to try new products. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 10 Nov 2023
Xero has finished its deep, painful company-wide job cuts, chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says. The Australian securities exchange-listed company reported its result for the half year to Sept 30 on Thursday, confirming it had cut 14% of its workforce. Headcount at the Wellington-headquartered firm had fallen from 4,915 to 4,242, with redundancy costs totalling $31 million. The cuts were announced by Singh Cassidy in March. Xero announced revenue growth of 21%, a 90% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depre...
Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays
Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays

Aucklanders may see 'significant' price hikes from July.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

BNZ has been adding people in its pursuit of business banking.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards

There will certainly be 'discussions'.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards

Market rewards Mainfreight's 'bad news' – stock up 9%
Market rewards Mainfreight's 'bad news' – stock up 9%

There's a hiring freeze and capex cutbacks as the company deals with headwinds.

Brent Melville 5:00am
FMA issues stock tipper with stop order
FMA issues stock tipper with stop order

New Zealand’s financial watchdog has issued an interim stop order against financial adviser David McEwen and entities associated with him due to a risk of investor harm.The order prevents McEwen from making offers of financial products and from accepting any further or new deposi...

Staff reporters 09 Nov 2023